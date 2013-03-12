Samsung Galaxy S4 Video Allegedly Leaks Two Days Before Launch

Samsung won’t officially unveil its Galaxy S4 until Thursday, but by that time we might know exactly what it looks like. On Monday night the company tweeted a shadowy photo of its next flagship, and on Tuesday morning a hands-on video of the device surfaced on a Chinese forum.

We won’t know if this is the Galaxy S4 until Samsung's Unpacked event, but the smartphone in the video does follow Samsung’s aesthetic. The phone looks similar to Samsung’s blockbuster Galaxy S III, but with subtle design differences such as slightly less-rounded corners.

The handset in the footage appears to be the same one pictured in yesterday’s allegedly leaked photos, complete with Samsung’s name branded across the top, although its legitimacy has yet to be proven. The video also provides a glimpse at what could be the Galaxy S4’s 13-megapixel camera.

View the clip below to see for yourself, and check back on Thursday for our live coverage of Samsung’s Galaxy S4 announcement.