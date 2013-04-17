Walmart Announces $168 Samsung Galaxy S4 Pre-Orders

Walmart's getting in on the Samsung Galaxy S4 craze. With the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated device, the big-box retail store has announced the S4 will be available in stores for a measly $168. There is, of course, a catch. To cash in on the savings, shoppers must commit to a two-year contract with AT&T. There's also going to be a few hoops to leap through.

To pre-order the phone, shoppers must purchase a $25 pre-order card. Next, anxious consumers must wait for a Walmart rep to contact them when the phone arrives in the store. From there, the orders will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Once the phone has been purchased and activated, the gift card can be used toward any future purchase. The S4 will also be available for Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, U.S. Cellular, Cricket and C Spire.

If you get the AT&T version of the Galaxy S4 directly from the carrier it will cost you $199. The T-Mobile model will be $149 up front as part of its Simple Choice Plan. Sprint’s version will be $249 on a two-year contract, but new customers who switch their number to Sprint from another carrier will receive a $100 instant credit. Smaller carrier and Verizon pricing and availability should be available shortly.

Not ready for an S4? Walmart is also offering the Galaxy S III for $39.88 with a two-year contract on Verizon or AT&T.