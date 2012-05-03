Samsung Galaxy S III: Eye and Voice Recognition Meets Quad-Core Power

Take that, Siri. The Samsung Galaxy S III is an Android smartphone sequel that responds not only to your voice but also your eyes. This 4.8-inch device has what Samsung calls Natural Interaction. A "smart stay" feature is designed to recognize how you're using the phone and will keep the display bright by knowing when you're surfing the Web or reading an eBook. You can also talk to the Galaxy S III and turn off the alarm just by saying "snooze" and use S Voice to open apps, play music and more.

The latest Galaxy is no slouch in the specs department either, boasting a HD Super AMOLED screen, 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos processor, 8-MP camera, 720p front-facing camera and 4G LTE support. Read on for more details.

Here are some other highlights: