Samsung Galaxy S III: Eye and Voice Recognition Meets Quad-Core Power

Take that, Siri. The Samsung Galaxy S III is an Android smartphone sequel that responds not only to your voice but also your eyes. This 4.8-inch device has what Samsung calls Natural Interaction. A "smart stay" feature is designed to recognize how you're using the phone and will keep the display bright by knowing when you're surfing the Web or reading an eBook. You can also talk to the Galaxy S III and turn off the alarm just by saying "snooze" and use S Voice to open apps, play music and more.
The latest Galaxy is no slouch in the specs department either, boasting a HD Super AMOLED screen, 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos processor, 8-MP camera, 720p front-facing camera and 4G LTE support. Read on for more details.
Here are some other highlights:
- The design of the S III was inspired by nature, with "gentle curves," and will be available in Pebble Blue and Marble White.
- S Beam lets you share content by combining NFC with Wi-Fi Direct, making transfers faster.
- Buddy photo share: Galaxy S III can recognize friends' faces in images you capture and offer to send photos to them.
- AllShare Play: Lets you share your screen with multiple devices at the same time, provided you're on the same network.
- The 8-MP camera has a burst mode for taking rapid shots in succession, which should make it competitive with the HTC One X. It's 3.3 shots per second, versus 4 for the HTC. Samsung also promises zero shutter lag.
- Pop up play feature allows you to play a video anywhere on your screen while simultaneously running other apps.
- Optional wireless charger will be available.
- The Galaxy S III will measure just 0.34 inches despite having a large 4.8-inch HD screen.
- Three memory options available: 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, with microSD card slot. Up to 128GB total space.