Samsung Galaxy S4 vs. The World: Specs Compared

We have all of the specs of the Galaxy S4 and wanted to show you how it stacks up against some of the most powerful smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 5, HTC One, LG Optimus G Pro and Sony Xperia Z.

Samsung Galaxy S4 Apple iPhone 5 HTC One LG Optimus G Pro Sony Xperia Z Size (inches) 5.38 x 2.75 x 0.31 4.8 x 2.3 x 0.3 5.4 x 2.68 x 0.36 5.91 x 3 x 0.37 5.47 x 2.79 x 0.31 Weight (ounces) 4.6 3.9 5.04 6.07 5.15 Screen Size (inches) 5.0 4 4.7 5.5 5.0 Resolution 1920 x 1080 1136 x 640 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Pixel Density (ppi) 441 326 468 401 441 Processor 1.9-GHz Qualcomm quad-core, 1.6-GHz Exynos octa-core 1.2-GHz Apple A6 dual-core 1.7-GHz Qualcomm quad-core 1.7-GHz Qualcomm quad-core 1.5-GHz Qualcomm quad-core RAM 2GB 2GB 2GB 2GB Internal Storage 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 32GB, 64GB 32GB 16GB Cameras 2.1-MP front, 13-MP rear 1.2-MP front, 8-MP rear 2.1-MP front, 4-MP rear 2.1-MP front, 13-MP rear 2-MP front, 13-MP rear Carriers AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon AT&T, Sprint, Verizon AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon Unknown Unknown Connectivity 4G LTE, HDSPA+42 4G LTE, HSPA+42 4G LTE, HSPA, GSM 4G LTE, HSUPA, HSDPA 4G LTE, HSPA+, GSM Wireless 802.11a/ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11a/ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC Wireless Charging Carrier dependent No No Yes No Battery 2600mAh 1440mAh 2300mAh 3140mAh 2330mAh Starting Price Unknown $199 Unknown Unknown Unknown

From amazing new gestures and dual-firing cameras to S Translator for speaking someone else's language, the Samsung Galaxy S4 can't really be defined by a spec sheet. However, specs are important, including the display size and resolution, the weight and dimensions and how beefy that battery is.

Which phone do you think will come out on top?

Size-wise, the Galaxy S4 looks to be one of the thinner superphones in its class. At 0.3 inches thick, it's equal to the iPhone 5 and a hair thicker than the Sony Xperia Z. Weighing 4.6 ounces, it's also lighter than the competition, save the smaller iPhone 5. With a resolution of 1080p and a screen size of 5 inches, the S4 is as pixel-dense as the Sony Xperia Z, but slightly less than the HTC One.

The processor inside the Galaxy S4 will depend on the region you live in; chances are, U.S. customers will get the Qualcomm chip, as that supports LTE and the Exynos octa-core CPU doesn't. Either way, the S4 should be slightly more powerful than the competition.

We like that NFC is included, but there's no wireless charging built in. Considering that the S4's plastic back is removable, though, Samsung -- or one of the carriers -- could add this feature.

Finally, the S4 will have a 2600mAh battery, which is larger than those in the Xperia Z, iPhone 5 and HTC One but smaller than the Optimus G Pro. Of course, the LG phone is physically a lot larger, so there's more room for a larger battery.

Ultimately, the S4 has all of the specs you would expect from a flagship Android phone. Stay tuned to our full review.