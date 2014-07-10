Samsung Teases Possible Galaxy Note 4 Processor

Samsung is widely expected to debut its Galaxy Note 4 this September, but the Korean company may unveil its phablet's processor as soon as today. Yesterday, Samsung sent out a tweet saying, "Tomorrow we have something new and exciting to show you. Stay tuned!" Along with the text was an image featuring Samsung's Exynos processor logo and ice graphics in the background.

Many speculate that the new Exynos will be Samsung's first foray into 64-bit mobile processing, something the company has already confirmed it's working on. Apple already offers a 64-bit processor, its A7 chip, in the iPhone 5s.

Samsung traditionally offers its Galaxy Note handsets with Exynos processors in the company's Asian Pacific and European markets. Meanwhile, consumers in the U.S. get Galaxy Notes with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. So, whether a Note 4 with an Exynos chip will land on our shores is an open question.

Rumors about the Galaxy Note 4 point to a handset with a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD display. The phablet has also been rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor and 16-megapixel rear camera, similar to the one found on the Galaxy S5. Other reports claim that the Note 4 will be available in two versions, a traditional flat screen edition and a special curved screen variant.

If Samsung sticks to past precedent, the company will likely unveil the Note 4 at the IFA technology conference in Berlin, Germany this September. We'll be on the ground in Deutschland for the show, and bring you all of the latest about the Note 4 as we learn more. Stay tuned.