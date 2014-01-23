Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Lite Specs and Images Leak

Interested in picking up one of Samsung's awesome Galaxy Note 3 phablets, but don't want to lay out the cash? You might be in luck, as the company's rumored Galaxy Note 3 Lite appears to be closer to becoming a reality. SamMobile.com posted a series of what the site says are press shots of the affordable handset, as well as a potential launch price of 599 Euro, or $817 unsubsidized.

The Note 3 Lite, which is alternatively known as the Note 3 Neo, is expected to feature a 5.5-inch, 720p Super AMOLED display, which is slightly smaller and has a lower resolution than the Note 3's 5.7-inch, 1080p screen. The exact processor the Note 3 Lite will use hasn't been unearthed yet, but it will reportedly include 2GB of RAM, as opposed to the Note 3's 3GB, and 16GB of onboard storage, which can be augmented by a microSD card slot.

MORE: Smartphone Buying Guide 2014: 7 Things You Need to Know

The phablet's camera is also rumored to get a slight downgrade from the standard Note 3's 13-megapixel shooter to an 8-MP unit. The Note 3 Lite's battery will also reportedly get a slight drop from 3,200 mAh to 3,100 mAh. Of course, the phablet will also include Samsung's slick S Pen stylus. Outside, the Lite is expected to feature the same rectangular chassis and faux leather rear panel as the full-size Note 3.

In terms of software, the Note 3 Lite should come loaded with Google's Android 4.3, as well as Samsung's Air Command functionality and other TouchWiz goodies.

If the rumors are true, Samsung could debut the Note 3 Lite as soon as next month during Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona. Though the handset maker generally holds its own events for its major product launches, the company has used MWC to show off new devices in the past. If the Note 3 Lite does bow at the show, we'll be there to bring you our complete hands-on impressions.

via: SamMobile