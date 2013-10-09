Samsung Galaxy Mega Rumored to Hit MetroPCS Soon

Credit: TMO News

Commitment-phobes seeking a phablet may have another option soon enough. Samsung’s massive 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega will reportedly head to MetroPCS, although this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

The rumor comes courtesy of T-Mobile news blog TMO News, who allegedly obtained an image of the handset with MetroPCS’ boot screen displayed. The report says that the Galaxy Mega is due to arrive on the contract-free network in time for the holiday season, but no time frame beyond that has been specified. The Mega is said to be SIM locked to MetroPCS, so you’ll be forced to use its network if you choose to buy the phablet.

The Galaxy Mega comes with a 6.3-inch, 1280 x 720-pixel resolution display and is powered by a 1.7-GHz dual-core Qualcomm MSM8930 Pro processor. It’s equipped with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean out of the box, an 8-megapixel main camera and 1.9-megapixel front shooter. Right now you can get the Galaxy Mega for AT&T, but it isn’t available for any non-commitment carriers such as T-Mobile or Boost Mobile.

If the Galaxy Mega lands on MetroPCS’ network, it will be one of several devices to join its lineup. The carrier recently added Apple’s iPhone 5c, Samsung’s Galaxy S4 and LG’s Optimus F6 over the past few months.

via TMO News