Samsung Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Note 3 to Hit T-Mobile Oct. 2

T-Mobile has announced that it will begin selling Samsung's new Galaxy Gear smartwatch and its Galaxy Note 3 phablet on Oct 2. The Gear, which debuted at IFA 2013 in Berlin, will cost $299. The Galaxy Note 3, meanwhile, can be had for $199 down with 24 monthly payments of $21 with T-Mobile's Simple Choice Plan.

Samsung's first smartwatch, the Galaxy Gear features a 1.63-inch, 230 x 230 Super AMOLED display and packs an 800-MHz Exynos processor and 512MB of RAM. The watch, which at launch will only pair with the Note 3 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1, allows users to make phone calls, take photos using the wrist band-mounted 1.9-megapixel camera and interact with a host of apps.

Available in six colors, the Gear offers a slew of useful features, including Find My Device, which makes your paired smartphone or tablet ring loudly and vibrate whenever you can’t find it. Theres also an auto locking function that locks your paired device’s display when you walk away with the Gear. Samsung says there will be 70 or more apps available at launch, including Evernote, Path, TripIt and more.

If you're not interested in purchasing the Note 3 for T-Mobile, fear not. Samsung announced that the phablet will be coming to each of the Big Four U.S. carriers, as well as U.S. Cellular, though T-Mobile is the first to fill us in on pricing and availability. We spent some time using the 5.7-inch smartphone at IFA 2013 in Berlin and were impressed with what Samsung has done to improve the handset's design and multitasking capabilities.

From a hardware standpoint, the Note 3 finally gets a 1920 x 1080 Super AMOLED display, as opposed to the 720p screen found on the Note II. Outside, the Note 3 sports a more premium look and feel than its predecessor. The back panel is now covered in a soft-touch faux leather, while the edges have a series of bevels that Samsung says are meant to simulate the pages of a notebook. Despite the larger screen size, the Note 3 is both thinner and lighter than the Note 2, 0.33 inches versus 0.37 inches and 5.9 ounces compared to the Note II's 6.3 ounces.

Inside, the Note 3 comes with a 2.3-GHz Exynos processor and 3GB of RAM. The increased RAM is meant to multitask more effectively. And with Samsung's increased emphasis on the handset's Multi Window mode and its new Air Command S Pen functionality, the increase is certainly welcome.

Stay tuned for our full reviews of both the Note 3 and Gear in the coming weeks.