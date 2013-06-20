Samsung ATIV Q Runs Windows 8 and Android on Crazy 3200 x 1800 Screen

A hybrid in more ways than one, the new Samsung ATIV Q is a convertible notebook and tablet that runs both Windows 8 and Android on a 13-inch display. And what a screen it is. This device boasts the sharpest screen yet, offering 3200 x 1800 pixels. That's sharper than both the Retina MacBook Pro and Chromebook Pixel.

The ATIV Q lets you run Windows 8 when productivity is paramount, as well as enjoy the more than 700,000 apps in the Google Play Store via Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. Samsung says you'll be able to transfer files and folders between the two operating systems, and switching between them is as easy as pressing a button. You can even pin Android apps to the Windows 8 Start Screen.

Switching modes on this sturdy 2.8-pound magnesium device promises to be a simple affair, thanks to a versatile hinge design. You can lay the display over the keyboard in tablet mode, flip it around to use in stand mode (great for viewing content), float the display above the screen or just use the ATIV Q as a traditional laptop.

In lieu of a touchpad, the keyboard has a navigation stick between the G and H keys and two mouse buttons below the spacebar. The device lacks a palmrest, which could prove to be a challenge when holding it in your laptop. Samsung provides another input method with a built-in S Pen.

With its resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels, the ATIV Q's screen beats both the MacBook Pro with Retina Display (2560 x 1600) and Chromebook Pixel (2560 x 1700), although neither Windows 8 or Android offer apps that are optimized for this resolution.

Packed inside the ATIV Q is a Intel Haswell Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Samsung squeezed a USB 3.0 port, USB 2.0, micro HDMI, headphone/mic combo and SD Card slot into the hybrid's .55-inch thick frame. A 720p webcam is above the display.

The ATIV Q certainly looks stunning and innovative, but we'd like to see how well the dual-OS setup works. Stay tuned for hands-on impressions.