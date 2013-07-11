Samsung Beats Apple in Mobile Web Usage For The First Time, Study Says

There’s no denying that Apple and Samsung are neck-and-neck in the smartphone market, but for the first time, Samsung has surpassed its Cupertino –based rival in Internet usage. The latest data from StatCounter shows that as of last month, more mobile users have browsed the Web using Samsung devices than from any other manufacturer—including Apple.

The analytics company measured the changes between devices across operating systems and vendors over the last 12 months, naming Apple, Samsung and Nokia as the top three contenders. While Nokia held the lead nearly one year ago in August 2012 claiming nearly 30 percent of mobile Web traffic, Apple snagged the top spot at the start of 2013.

The iPhone manufacturer's devices lead mobile Web traffic until last month with 25.09 percent of the market share, but Samsung narrowly slipped past claiming 24.47 percent of mobile Web usage. While Nokia accounted for most of mobile Web users in August 2012, it now claims 21.96 percent of the market share placing in third.

The newly released data marks a significant first for Android. While Android has been the reigning king of the smartphone market share, iOS typically dominates in terms of mobile Web usage. Studies released as recently as May 2013 showed that iOS accounted for the bulk of mobile Web traffic. For instance, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster found that 69 percent of all mobile traffic during the month of April 2013 came from the iPhone and the iPad.

Interestingly enough, as Samsung manages to steal the mobile Web browsing market share from Apple, iOS has shown some significant gains on Android in the overall smartphone market. Android still leads U.S. handset sales with 52 percent of the mobile market, but Apple is closely trailing with 41 percent, according to Kantar Worldpanel ComTech. Although Android still has a comfortable lead, the study indicates that Android usage has barely budged with 0.1 percent growth within the past year, while iOS adoption has increased by 3.5 percent.