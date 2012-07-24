Rumor: 4-Inch Apple iPod Touch May Be in the Works

The sixth-generation iPhone may be the most hotly anticipated device hiding inside the Cupertino bastion for now, but that's not all Apple has got up its sleeve in the months to come. According to the latest report spun out from that tirelessly churning rumor mill, the next iPod touch may also flaunt the same larger display that's long been a rumored feature of the next-gen iPhone.

This time, "reliable" tidings hail from a Japanese blog site called Macotakara, which cited an "Asian source" Monday to report that the fifth-generation iPod touch would show off a 4-inch LCD display, similar to the one we've been expecting in the next-gen iPhone. Both iPhone and iPod touch devices in their current iterations sport 3.5-inch screens. Additionally, Macotakara indicated that the same A5 dual-core chip powering the iPhone 4S may also be tucked into the next touch device, serving up two times more power and seven times faster graphics than the current model. It's possible that iPod touch's other specs could also match up with the iPhone 4S, Macotakara said.

As for its outward appearance, the next iPod touch is expected to be outfitted with a metal backside, echoing past rumors about the next iPhone and its buffered aluminum back design.

Yesterday, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple could launch a parade of devices in September or October, including an "all-new" iPod touch and even an iPod nano, which is rumored to be returning to the taller form factor from previous models.

via PCMag, MacRumors, Macotakara