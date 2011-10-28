RIM Rolls Out $2,000 BlackBerry Porsche P'9981

If you think you've got a luxury smartphone, think again. RIM's new BlackBerry Porsche P'9981 costs a cool two grand and sports an exclusive all-metal chassis crafted by Porsche Design. All angles and sharp edges, the P'9981 certainly has a distinctive look.

At a trim 0.44 of an inch thick, the 5.47 ounce device is constructed from stainless steel and makes room for a full keyboard that's flat, block-like, and also chiseled from cold, hard, metal. In fact style-wise the P'9981 reminds us of a cross between 1980's calculator and classic Delorean supercar, a winning combo in anyone's book.

Under the Porsche P'9981's hood, however, the specs are identical to the BlackBerry Bold 9900 series such as a 1.2GHz CPU, 768MB of RAM, and smallish 2.8-inch screen. A 5-megapixel camera stands ready to capture movies in 720p HD quality. There's also an NFC chip on board to support mobile payment solutions and future location-based applications.

Striking design is certainly a welcome attribute but why pay $2,000 for a smartphone that should cost $200? We suppose it's because you can. RIM's launch event was held in Dubai after all, a locale and region known for extravagance--indoor ski slopes and gold-bar dispensing ATMs are prime examples. Take a gander at the BlackBerry Porsche P'9981 to decide if it's too rich for your blood.

