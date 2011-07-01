RIM Employee Complaint Letters: The Greatest Hits So Far

RIM's grim PR nightmare continues, this time in the form of embarrassing emails from disgruntled employees. This week a flood of emails from dissatisfied workers shed light on what's been happening inside the company that used to dominate the smartphone market.
The signals that RIM is in trouble have been evident for quite some time, forcing us to even wonder if some crafty corporation will soon scoop up the company for a good price. It wasn't enough that RIM CEO Mike Lazaridis abruptly stormed out of a BBC interview in April. Or that the company's stock price dropped 55 percent this year. Heck we won't even mention the PlayBook. But could these new communications uncovered by tech site Boy Genius Report be the final signs of a sinking ship?