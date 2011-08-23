RIM Announces Three New BlackBerry Curve Smartphones

As part of its strategy to modernize its smartphone offerings, RIM just announced three new BlackBerry Curve handsets. These phones, the Curve 9350, Curve 9360, and Curve 9370 will all run the company's latest Blackberry 7 operating system and sport a svelte design true to the Curve legacy.

Like the long line of Curves before them, the handsets will have physical QWERTY keyboards, and a trackpad for one-handed use. The Curves will feature GPS and Wi-Fi radios as well as 5-megapixel cameras with flash for shooting pictures and video. The most newsworthy attribute the devices offer though is RIM's updated BlackBerry 7 OS which also comes installed on the company's latest Bold smartphones such as the Bold 9930 we've reviewed.

BlackBerry 7 now gives RIM phones more multi-tasking abilities, a feature Android and iOS users have enjoyed for some time now. RIM also claims the revamped interface makes for a faster, "more fluid" performance whether switching between apps or web surfing.

At the moment the devices are expected to hit Canada first, then move to cellular carriers globally after that. Since they're CDMA-based, this will likely be Sprint, Verizon, and perhaps smaller local carriers here in the States. We definitely can't wait to get our hands on the smartphones to see for ourselves how they perform.