Retina Display 13-inch Macbook Pro Expected Alongside iPad mini

The iPad mini might not be the only high-profile, smaller-screen version of a larger Apple device to receive a grand unveiling later this month. A new report claims that Apple plans to introduce a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display alongside its long-rumored pint-sized iPad.

9to5Mac, citing "a consistently reliable source at a high-profile U.S. retailer," says that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display will sport the same svelte, MacBook Air-esque redesigned exterior of the 15-inch model. Two configurations are expected to be available soon after the official announcement, though the current non-Retina models will continue to be sold as well.

Last week, NPD DisplaySearch analyst Richard Shim told CNET that a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display is on schedule to start production in the fourth quarter -- which we're currently in. Shim claims that rather than sporting the same 2880 x 1800 resolution as the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display, the 13-inch version will make due with a 2560 x 1600 display.

Rumors of a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display started swirling as soon as the 15-inch model was announced. The iPad mini is expected to be announced on October 23rd; if that's true, we'll also find out whether the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display rumor holds any water in less than 10 days.