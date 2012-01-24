Report: Ultrabook Growth to Triple Tablets In Next 5 Years

Despite their early hiccups (jumpy clickpads anyone?), Ultrabooks appear poised to make a rather impressive impact on the consumer electronics market in the coming years. According to a new report by Juniper Research, shipments of laptops packaged in the Intel-backed form factor will grow at triple the rate of tablet shipments over the next five years.

But in order to reach that level of sales, the Juniper report states, Ultrabook makers will have to figure out a way to offer their devices at a more appealing price point than they are currently selling for. Unfortunately, meeting Intel's design standards today means pricing Ultrabooks higher than most consumers can currently afford.

And while the growth of Ultrabook shipments may outpace the growth of tablet shipments, there will still be a larger volume of tablets shipped due to the already high number of tablets hitting store shelves. In fact, market saturation for tablets has already reached roughly 19 percent, according to a new report by the Pew Internet & American Life Project, with 10 percent of that number coming this past holiday season.

That makes the Ultrabook numbers seem somewhat less impressive. Since more people already own tablets than Ultrabooks, its only natural that shipments for the latter would trump those for the former. That said, five years is a long time, and who knows what new technology will be available to consumers by then. Remember, it wasn't that long ago that people were snatching up netbooks left and right.