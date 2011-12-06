Report: Samsung Galaxy Nexus Dated for Dec. 9, Droid 4 Dec. 8

Android fanboys, your wait may just about be over. If a report filed by Engadget is to be believed, the Motorola Droid 4 and the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Nexus will launch on Dec. 8 and Dec 9, respectively. The info comes from an anonymous tipster who captured a photo of an internal Verizon Wireless email that provides and outline of the release procedures and dates for Verizon employees. According to the email, stores will receive promotional material for the Galaxy Nexus on Dec. 8 and begin setting it up that night for the phone's launch the next day.

The Galaxy Nexus will be the first device to carry Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, and is expected to be priced at $299. With a gorgeous 720p, 4.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and spectacular performance, the Galaxy Nexus is one impressive piece of hardware. Throw in the enhancements Google made to Android and Verizon's 4G LTE, and the Galaxy Nexus is the Android phone to beat. In fact, we liked the Galaxy Nexus so much we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice award when we reviewed it last month.

If phones with slide-out keyboards are more your cup of tea, then the Motorola Droid 4 might be just what you're looking for. Its 1.2-GHz dual-core OMAP4430 processor and 4-inch Super AMOLED display make this smartphone a serious competitor. Unfortunately, the Droid 4 isn't getting the same Ice Cream Sandwich goodness that the Galaxy Nexus is. Instead, the handset will come with Android Gingerbread. That's because Google specifically developed Ice Cream Sandwich to take full advantage of the increased screen real estate available to phones with larger displays, and at 4-inches, the Droid 4 just doesn't cut it.

via Engadget