Samsung and Google Cancel Nexus Prime Debut at CTIA

Yesterday, we reported that Samsung was gearing up to release the Nexus Prime (a.k.a. the Samsung Galaxy Nexus) at CTIA, even leaking a spec list that included a dual-core 1.2-GHz processor, a roomy 4.6-inch screen, and—most importantly—Google's latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich.

Just a day later, Google and Samsung are doing some serious backtracking. In an e-mailed statement, Samsung America confirmed the event's cancellation:

“Samsung and Google have decided to postpone the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event during the CTIA in San Diego, previously scheduled for Oct. 11. Under the current circumstances, both parties have agreed that this is not the appropriate time for the announcement of a new product. We would ask for the understanding of our clients and media for any inconvenience caused. We will announce a new date and venue in due course."

Considering the timing, it's not a huge reach to speculate that the companies pushed back unveiling of Ice Cream Sandwich in light of Steve Jobs' recent passing. But whatever the reason, Google and Samsung's decision to nix the Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2011 event will have many wondering whether CTIA is still worth attending. After all, Samsung's unveil of the Nexus Prime (and Google's reveal of its latest Android OS) has been bill as one of the event's highlights.

Disappointment aside, we'll still be reporting live from CTIA in San Diego next week. Stay tuned for Google and Samsung's revised release date—as Google CEO Eric Schmidt hinted that Android 4.0 would drop in October in November, the new event can't be far away.