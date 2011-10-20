Report: Rumored Nokia 800 Windows Phone Coming Soon, Sporting Fruity Colors

The Nokia World 2011 conference will be held next week, and a report suggests the Finnish phone maker will unveil a new Nokia 800 handset at the show in London. The device, possibly running Windows Phone 7 Mango, is also rumored to come in three vibrant colors and sport a svelte pocket-friendly design.

Judging from leaked photos on Pocket Now, the Nokia 800 has a similar design to be based on the MeeGo OS-powered N9. Could this be what the rumored Sea Ray phone will look like? Colors of the Nokia 800 include black, blue, and an eye-catching pink. The display is also said to be a small 3.7 inches, though perhaps this helps the phone to achieve a slim size.

We can't confirm any of this speculation but Nokia must be feeling a lot of pressure to build some excitement at the event. The company recently partnered with Microsoft and decided to kill its aging Symbian mobile OS. Analysts and industry insiders will be watching Nokia's next move closely. We'll be reporting from the show so be sure to check back for more developments.

via Pocket Now