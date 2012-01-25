Report: AT&T Q1 Roadmap Leaked, Nokia Lumia 900 Coming March 18

The guys over at Boy Genius Report have gotten their mitts on what they say is a part of AT&T's 2012 roadmap and we're pretty stoked on what we're seeing. The most exciting item on the map? That would be the listed price and release date for the Windows Phone-powered Nokia Lumia 900.

Why are we excited about the Lumia 900? Well, besides coming wrapped in the same unique polycarbonate chassis that its little brother the Lumia 800 sports, the 900 will be AT&T's first 4G LTE Windows Phone. We got to check out the Lumia 900 at CES earlier this month and were really impressed with its 8-megapizel Carl Zeiss camera, which fired off shot after shot of sharp photos. We were also happy to see how crisp the 900's display looked despite not offering HD resolution.

So when does the Lumia 900 hit the market? Well according to BGR, the phone will go on sale March 18 for a not-too-shabby $99.99 with a two-year contract. That's not too bad considering what you get out of this sleek 4.3-inch device.

Also listed on the roadmap excerpt is Samsung's 5.3-inch category-defying Galaxy Note. The phone/ tablet combo was one of the more interesting devices we got to play with at CES, and we're still not quite sure if it's a serious contender or just a gimmick. But we'll have plenty of time to ruminate on the nature of Samsung's phone-let when it launches February 18 for $299.99.

Also hitting the market on February 18 are two previously unannounced devices. The Samsung Rugby Smart, an entry-level Android device that will run on AT&T's HSPA+ network, will retail for $99.99, while the AT&T Fusion will sell for $124.99.

via BGR.com