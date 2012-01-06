Report: Apple Shipping iPad 3 with QXGA Display in March, iPad 4 in October

Before all Apple news gets lost in a sea of updates from CES, here's one last iPad rumor to tide you over. DigiTimes reports that the iPad 3 will ship in March, and the so-called iPad 4 will ship several months later, in October 2012.

According to the site, the sources fueling this report are none other than Apple's Taiwanese component manufacturers. Along with providing ship dates for the company's upcoming tablets, the suppliers said that the iPad 3 will feature a QXGA (1536 x 2048-pixel) display and longer battery life than previous models. It also looks like Apple could be cutting the price to $399, $100 less than the base model of the iPad 2.

Slashing the iPad's price could go a long way in keeping Apple competitive in the ever-growing tablet market. Sources say the iPad 4, which is rumored to sport a 9.7-inch screen, will come with "much upgraded hardware specifications and integrated applications" to help it stand out among Android and Windows slates that hit the market at the same time.

via DigiTimes