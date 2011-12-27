Report: Apple iTV Coming This Summer in 32- and 37-inch Sizes

Would Apple enter the TV market with two sets that are smaller than the average TV? If you believe the latest Digitimes report, the answer is yes. The outlet claims that Apple will launch both a 32-inch and 37-inch iTV this summer, which will presumably have all the features of the Apple TV integrated along with "the simplest user interface you could imagine." Those are the words the late Steve Jobs used to describe Apple's efforts to his biographer, which have led many to speculate that Siri-like voice control will be part of the package.

According to a story in The New York Times, the average size of a set today is 38 inches, and the average cost is $460. You can also get a 42-inch set for about $499, the same price as the iPad, and a 60-inch model for $799. So would Apple debut a centerpiece for your living room that literally doesn't measure up to the competition? It's certainly possible. The 32-inch model could be targeted towards college kids or as sets for the bedroom, and at least it would be bigger than Apple's current 27-inch Thunderbolt display.

The 38-inch model would indeed be relatively small compared to some of the behemoths dominating today's households, so Apple would need to convince the masses that its integrated technology would compensate for any size difference. The Digitimes report also references that Samsung began producing chips for "iTVs" in November and that Sharp is making the panels.

So is 32- or 37-inches big enough for you? Do you believe Apple would start with these sizes?

via Digitimes