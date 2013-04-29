Refreshed MacBook Pro and Air Will Reportedly Debut at WWDC

Get your pocketbooks ready. New reports hint that an updated MacBook Pro and Air will make an appearance at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10th. The new models will feature Intel's newest Haswell processors.

According to KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will keep the 13-inch MacBook Pro with non-Retina display due. The analyst also believes that the non-Retina versions of the Pro will begin shipping some time after WWDC, with Retina display models shipping at a later date.

MacBook Air fans hoping for Retina display may also be disappointed as Kuo predicts that the MacBook Air will remain Retina free. He believes the cost, thickness and production concerns will help keep the price and resolution down on Apple's thinnest notebook, at least for the time being.

Apple is historically very tight lipped about what may or may not be announced, so all crystal-ball style predictions must be taken with a grain of salt. There certainly are enough rumors to go around. We've heard a 4.8-inch iPhone, an Apple smart watch and even a Google Glass-style headset could be in the works, but we'll have to wait and see to be sure.

