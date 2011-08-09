RadioShack Drops iPhone 4 Price to Just $19.99 with Trade & Save Program

Yes, the iPhone 5 is just around the corner, but for many this deal might be too good to pass up. Right now RadioShack is offering the iPhone 4 for just 20 bucks. To get that awesomely low price you'll need to trade in your iPhone 3G or 3GS, which will get you up to $150 off. Add in instant savings of $30 and you could have a $19.99 device that runs a ton of apps, has the best display in its class, does FaceTime calls, and shoots excellent 5-MP photos.

Of course, there's no guarantee that you'll get the full $150 off on top of the instant savings. It depends on the value of the device you're trading in. Want the 32GB version? You can pick one up for as low as $119, a full $170 off. For more details on The Shack's program and retail locations click here.