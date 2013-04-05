Preorders for T-Mobile iPhone 5 Start Today

T-Mobile users itching to get their hands on an iPhone 5 can now relax. Finally, after years of consumers waiting with bated breath, the carrier started taking preorders for Apple's latest iPhone today.

T-Mobile's handsets will be the only iPhone 5 models to have AWS HSPA+ 42 support enabled; iPhones from other carriers can't get it via a software update. So users who are thinking about moving from AT&T, Sprint or Verizon to T-Mobile will have to purchase a new model if they want the fastest possible connections. Consumers can get the iPhone 5 through T-Mobile for $99 down plus 24 payments of $20, totaling $579.

It's worth noting that T-Mobile's iPhone 5 will come unlocked out of the box with no contract strings attached for those who pay up-front. However, if you choose the payment plan, the device will remain carrier-locked until it's paid off or you decide to trade it in. The iPhone 5 will ship and be available in retail stores on April 12.