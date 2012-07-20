Possible Release Dates Leaked For Office 2013, Windows Phone 8 and More

When it rains, it pours, and that axiom looks to hold true with the flood of new Microsoft products coming out over the next few months. Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg: many of Microsoft's most-used apps are getting refreshes of their own during the same basic time frame.

Aside from recently stating that Windows 8 and Windows RT will start officially bringing the Metro interface to desktops, notebooks and tablets across the world on October 26, Microsoft has kept remarkably mum as far as actual release dates for its products go. However ZDNet Microsoft maven Mary Jo Foley claims that one of her trusted sources has come clean with the target launch dates for many of Microsoft's flagship products.

Windows Phone 8 -- The next generation of Windows Phones is supposedly coming in November. However, Nokia CEO Stephen Elop told the NY Times that WP8 is shipping in October. Does Foley's source have his dates wrong or is Nokia getting tossed an early bird bone for its loyalty?

Microsoft Office 2013 -- The preview only just went live, so it's unsurprising to hear Foley's source say this isn't slated to launch until February 2013. (The "2013" in "Office 2013" wouldn't make much sense if it launched this year, anyways.)

Azure -- Expect to see updates to Microsoft cloud computing platform in September.

Visual Studio 2012 -- The Release Candidate launched at the end of May; expect to see the real deal in September

Microsoft Dynamics NAV -- Foley's source says this enterprise resources planning software is on track to ship in October, which is right in line with what Microsoft's ERP marketing manager said in October 2011.

Foley cautions that this information comes from a single source, so you'll want to take it with a pinch of salt -- but it's obviously a single source she trusts. The dates also line up with the rumored launch windows that have been swirling around the web.