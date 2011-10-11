Pantech Pocket Debuts for AT&T: Widescreen Android in Tiny Package

Think Android phones are getting a little too big for their own good? Behold the antidote. The new Pantech Pocket for AT&T weighs just 4.4 ounces and measures a very trim and compact 4.5 x 3.3 x 0.4 inches. Available on AT&T's 4G HSDPA+ network, the Android 2.3-powered Pocket features a 4-inch widescreen touch display with a unique 800 x 600-pixel resolution and 5-megapixel camera.

Frequent travelers will appreciate that the Pocket can get voice access in more than 190 countries and data coverage in 130 countries. Pantech and AT&T also loaded up the device with a slew of multimedia apps, including MobiTV integration, AT&T's U-Verse Live TV, and Amazon's Kindle app. Other features include social media connectivity via AT&T's Social Net app, music and video sharing features, AT&T's Address book, a code scanner, and Yellow Page's YPMobile app.

Stay tuned for hands-on impressions of the Pantech Pocket and a full review.