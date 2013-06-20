Nvidia Shield Price Drops to $299

Nvidia has announced that its new Shield gaming handheld will launch on June 27 for $299, marking a $50 price decrease from the previous $349 price point. Nvidia decided to lower the price following feedback from the gaming community, the company said on Thursday.

The Shield has come a long way since Nvidia unveiled the Android-based portable gaming console at this year’s CES. Originally known as Project Shield, the device comes with a 5-inch 720p multi-touch display and is powered by a Nvidia Tegra 4 processor. Pre-orders started in May.

The gaming device runs a pure version of Android, but also features a mode that runs Nvidia’s own entertainment-focused software. Unlike other gaming handhelds on the market, Shield has the ability to run any Android mobile game as well as stream Steam titles from PCs with a recent Nvidia GPU.

As a result of numerous design changes since its initial unveiling, Nvidia has improved the directional pad and depressed joysticks to create a more natural feel. At $299, Shield is still more expensive than the Sony PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS by at least $50, but the new price makes it a more affordable and attractive choice for mobile gamers.

Those who have already pre-ordered the Shield will be charged the new price when it ships next week.