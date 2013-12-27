Nokia Removes Here Maps from App Store, Cites iOS 7 Issues

Between Google Maps and Apple's own navigation service, iPhone users are never at a loss when it comes to finding a trusty GPS app. However, Apple handset owners lost one alternative today, as Nokia pulled its HERE Maps service from the App Store due to the manufacturer's issues with iOS 7.

"We have made the decision to remove our HERE Maps app from the Apple App Store because recent changes to iOS 7 harm the user experience," Nokia told Engadget earlier this morning.

Nokia has not mentioned what specific aspects of iOS 7 led to the removal of HERE Maps, though the move could be a part of the company's growing allegiance with Microsoft. iPhone users can still use the mobile web version of HERE, but they'll lose out on the ability to store offline data, such as local maps.

Nokia's HERE Maps launched in 2012 as a merger between NAVTEQ and Nokia Location and Commerce. The HERE mobile app, still available on Windows Phones, allows users to utilize maps for 95 different countries both online and offline. The app's LiveSight function allows users to aim their smartphone camera at any street and see digital labels for any stores on that block. According to the service's website, HERE technology is also used in a variety of in-car navigation systems.

