Nokia Quad-Core 1080p Phablet Rumored for 2013 Launch

Samsung and LG are known for their phablets, but it looks like Nokia could be jumping on the bandwagon as well. According to a new report, the Finnish manufacturer plans to launch the first Windows Phone smartphone-tablet hybrid later this year.

The device is expected to come with a 1080p screen and a quad-core processor, according to My Nokia Blog, which claims to have heard from a source “familiar with Nokia’s plans.” The screen size is said to be larger than five inches, although no specific measurement was mentioned. The rumored Nokia phablet would be the first quad-core 1080p Lumia device and would follow a Windows Phone update that will bring support better multitasking.

We’re skeptical that Nokia’s phablet could launch before the end of 2013 considering this update isn’t expected to come until 2014, but neither Nokia nor Microsoft have given confirmation. Whispers that Nokia has a phablet in its pipeline began to gain traction back in April when the Financial Times reported that the company had been working on a smartphone similar in size to the Galaxy Note.

Nokia is far from being the only device manufacturer with a rumored phablet in the works. HTC is allegedly working on a larger version of its flagship HTC One dubbed the HTC One Max, and Apple is reportedly testing smartphone displays reaching 5.7 inches in length.