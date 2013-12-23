Nokia Lumia 929 Case Appears Online With Photos

The Nokia Lumia 929 doesn’t technically exist yet, but that hasn’t stopped accessory vendors from pushing out cases. A new cover for the unreleased handset has appeared online along with an image of the rumored Windows Phone 8 device.

Wireless Ground is already selling an Armor Stand case for the Lumia 929, which is rumored to debut on Verizon’s network and is said to be codenamed “Icon.” The image on Wireless Ground’s website matches a previous leak that turned up on @evleaks Twitter account in October. Wireless Ground’s product listing doesn’t reveal any other information, such as the handset’s weight or dimensions.

The phone is said to be a smaller 5-inch version of the 6-inch Lumia 1520 phablet that Nokia introduced in November. The Lumia 929 is rumored to be custom-built for Verizon and is likely to debut with a 1080p display, according to WPCentral. The Windows Phone blog claimed it received a full spec sheet from an undisclosed source in November, revealing that the 929 may be powered by a 2.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 20-MP main camera and wireless charging.

Nokia doesn’t have a presence at this year’s CES, but we’re expecting to hear more about its plans for future devices as 2014 approaches.

via Wireless Ground