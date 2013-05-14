Nokia Lumia 925 Will Launch Exclusive to T-Mobile

Nokia's latest smartphone in it's flagship Lumia line cuts a thin .33 inch profile, weighs in at only 4.9 ounces with a sleek aluminum body, and is coming to you exclusively through T-Mobile.

The Lumia 925 is T-Mobile's first 4G LTE Windows Phone 8 device. In addition to it's slim and lightweight design, the Lumia 925 sports a 4.5 inch AMOLED display and a 8.7-megapixel rear camera with new "Nokia Smart Camera" features. These include a way to take ten shots at once and edit them afterwards with a suite of tools and effects.

On the inside, Nokia's new flagship is packing a 1.5 GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor and a 2000 mAH battery. Nokia will give users the option to add some extra juice with a series of colorful add-on covers with built-in wireless charging.

The UK, Germany, Italy and Spain will be getting the Lumia 925 first starting in June, so the US Nokia army is likely looking at a summer release date. No US pricing has been announced, though the 925 will be priced around 469 EUR (about $610) in European markets.