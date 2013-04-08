Nokia Lumia 920 Wins Smartphone Madness 2013

You have spoken. The Nokia Lumia 920 is the champion of LAPTOP's 4th annual Smartphone Madness.

The Windows Phone 8 powered device was an early favorite in this competition, enjoying the same kind of fan support that propelled the Nokia Lumia 900 to take the prize for the 2012 competition. We also deemed the Lumia 920 an Editors' Choice winning, 4-star product. We praised the device for its slick and colorful exterior, a fantastic 8.7-MP camera, the 4.5-inch PureMotion HD+ screen and integrated wireless charging.

Nokia also added some helpful preloaded apps. For instance, the Nokia City lens is an augmented reality app that lets you find local attractions. A combination of Microsoft Music, Pandora and Gigbeat, Nokia Music is a free service that not only lets you search for, stream and download music, but helps you find where artists are playing locally. And Nokia Drive+ is the company's car navigation app that can work without a data connection.

MORE: Face-Off: Nokia Lumia 920 vs. HTC Windows Phone 8X

To get to the finals, the Windows Phone fans and Nokia army crushed the competition, starting with the Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 for which it took 98 percent of the vote. That was followed by the 93 percent vote win over the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S4. The Nokia Lumia 920 also defeated the HTC One with 83 percent of the vote. But it was the BlackBerry Z10 in the finals that gave the Lumia the biggest run for its money. The Crackberry Nation showed up in droves, but were still ultimately defeated by the Lumia 920.

Congratulations and kudos to the Windows Phone-powered Nokia Lumia 920!