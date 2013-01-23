Nokia EOS with PureView Windows Phone Reportedly Coming This Year

If the rumors can be trusted, Nokia plans to release a PureView Windows Phone called EOS, sometime this year. The handset will reportedly feature a similar sensor to the one found on the Nokia 808 PureView (shown above), and may replace the Lumia 920 as the company's flagship device.

The handset is rumored to be made of aluminum, not polycarbonate, and will run on AT&T's network. Otherwise details are somewhat sketchy. So far there is no word on pricing or release time frame.

However, Nokia first unveiled the 808 PureView at Mobile World Congress in 2012, and the 2013 event is just around the corner. During our review of the original PureView camera and sensor, we found it took amazing photos and videos, thanks to its 41-megapixel sensor and five element f/2.4 Carl Zeiss lens with xenon flash. The 808 PureView used oversampling to make super crisp shots from 41MP into 8-, 5- and 2-MP images. The result were pics with much less noise than you'd find from any traditional camera phone.

One feature we wish the 808 PureView camera app had was HDR, and perhaps the company will rectify that with this new iteration. By replacing the Symbia operating system found on the 808 PureView, Nokia will solve one of our complaints. We wonder if this iteration will also feature a higher-resolution display.

Via The Verge