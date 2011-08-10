Nokia Bows Out of Feature Phone, Symbian-based Smartphone Business in North America

Nokia is taking its efforts to push its Windows Phones even further, announcing that it will no long sell feature phones or Symbian-based smartphones in the US or Canada. In an interview with AllThingsD's Ina Fried, Nokia President Chris Weber said, "When we launch Windows Phones we will essentially be out of the Symbian business. It will be Windows Phone and the accessories around that. The reality is if we are not successful with Windows Phone, it doesn't matter what we do (elsewhere)."

Early this year, Nokia had been in conversations with both Microsoft and Google in an effort to fight Apple's rapid growth in the marketplace. In the end, Nokia chose Microsoft.

Nokia's push in North America is a priority, because it sees this market as key to winning the global mobile war. “We’ll develop for North America and make the phones globally available and applicable. In fact, evidence of that is that the first Windows Phones that will ship are being done by our group in San Diego,” Weber told Fried.

via AllThingsD