Nexus 5 Cases From Spigen Appear With Release Slated for This Month

As per usual with anticipated smartphone launches, cases for the Nexus 5 are already showing up online. Spigen is the latest accessory maker to reveal new cases and bumpers for Google’s rumored Nexus 4 successor.

The company now has three new accessories listed under Nexus 5 on its website: the Neo Hybrid, Slim Armor and Ultra Hybrid. The $29.99 Neo Hybrid is a bumper that fits around the Nexus 5’s edges available in Champagne Gold, Metal Slate and Satin Silver, while the $24.99 Slim Armor is a case “designed to protect the device at all angles.” Available in Infinity White, Champagne Gold and Smooth Black, the case is said to have shock absorption surrounding its edges to protect it from falls. The $24.99 Ultra Hybrid case is clear with a black bumper, and Spigen claims that it’s “soft yet durable.”

The Nexus 5 mock ups on Spigen’s website look very similar to alleged leaks we’ve seen so far, but the cases themselves don’t tell us much about the device. In Spigen’s images, the Nexus 5 rendering sports what appears to be a longer display and thinner body, reminiscent of Google’s Nexus 7. The images hint that the Nexus 5 will keep the same rounded shape as the Nexus 4, but won’t come with a sparkly back plate like its predecessor.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Nexus 5 cases pop up online. Amazon posted a product page for a Nexus 5 case just last week, hinting that an Oct. 30 release is in order. Spigen’s website doesn’t specify when the cases would ship, but simply says “Availability: End of October.”

Google has been rumored to reveal its next flagship smartphone alongside Android 4.4 KitKat for the past several weeks, but the search engine giant has yet to make any announcements. The Nexus 5 is rumored to come with a powerful Snapdragon 800 processor, a 5.2-inch display and LTE connectivity. Last week Google prematurely posted a product page for the Nexus 5 in its Play Store very briefly, listing the handset as $349 for 16GB.

Spigen is far from being the first case maker to unveil its new products ahead of a major smartphone launch. The same scenario happened just before the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c launched in September, but this particular instance is interesting for two reasons. First, it suggests that Google is very close to releasing the Nexus 5, and more importantly, it adds more credence to rumors that the Nexus 5 will undergo some slight design changes from its predecessor.

We’ve reached out to Spigen to ask if they’ve seen the Nexus 5 and will update this story accordingly.