New MacBook Airs Boast Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

The new MacBook Airs are here, and they promise fantastic battery life. Thanks to new Intel Haswell processors and Apple's own engineering, the new 13-inch MacBook Air will be able to last up to 12 hours on a charge. The 11-inch model promises up to 9 hours of juice. That would be a jump of 5 hours and 4 hours, respectively.

Other advancements inside the new MacBook Airs include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which are compatible with new 802.11ac base stations. Apple says the new Airs will be screaming fast, with 45 percent speedier flash memory on the inside.

It doesn't look like the new Airs have different designs, but they will be better deals than their predecessors. The 11-inch Air will start at $999 for 128GB and the 13-inch model will start at a cheaper $1,099 for 128GB. Stay tuned for our full reviews.