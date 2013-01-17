New Dolphin Browser Syncs Web Clips Right to Evernote

Dolphin Browser, the world's first gesture and mobile voice control browser app for Android and iOS with more than 50 million installs, lets users open their favorite or most-viewed Web pages with one touch, speak to Dolphin and tell it where you'd like to go and even create their own signature gesture. Today, the browser launched a new version with enhanced features such as mobile Web-clipping to Evernote, one-tap sharing and Dolphin Connect.

For fans of Evernote, the productivity app that helps you stay organized across all your devices, the mobile Web-clipping ability is a godsend. Web clipping is one of Evernote's key draws - the ability to grab photos, recipes, articles, etc. from the Web and save them. However, before now it wasn't easy to do via mobile devices. Users can now clip into Evernote via mobile as well as annotate notes within Dolphin.

Plus, Dolphin integrates more with social networks such as Facebook and Twitter with a new feature that lets users tweet, post to Facebook Timeline and email with a simple tap. And if you want to send something to a Dolphin user on the same Wi-Fi connection, you can from directly within the app.