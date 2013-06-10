Apple Reveals New Mac Pro: Double the Power, Half the Size

During its keynote address at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, Apple did something very uncharacteristic, teasing a product before it is ready to ship in the brand new Mac Pro. The next generation of the Mac maker's workstation computer is said to double the performance seen in the previous generation, while seemingly halving the size in a brand new design.

Based on the promotional video shown during the WWDC keynote by Apple SVP of Marketing Philip Schiller, the new Mac Pro looks like a glossy cylinder that houses a central thermal cooling unit along with some new innards. Those include a new 12-core, 256-bit Intel Xeon processor with 1,866MHz DDR3 RAM that Apple claims to offer 60 Gbps of performance and dual AMD FirePro GPUs that are said to support 4K displays.

The upcoming Mac Pro also uses flash storage that will be bolstered by four USB 3.0 and six Thunderbolt 2 ports, which support up to six connected devices at 20 Gbps throughput. All of this will be housed in a cylindrical design that will be sure to turn heads. Neither price nor release date is available, but it's safe to assume that this workstation will not be cheap.