MWC 2014 Highlights Day 1: Top 8 Gadgets

It's our first day at the planet's largest showcase for new mobile technology, Mobile World Congress 2014, and already Barcelona is buzzing with gadget announcements from Acer, Lenovo, LG and Samsung. You'll find all the hottest gadget debuts below, including a fitness band with a detachable Bluetooth headset for taking calls, the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10 HD +, and new smartwatches from Samsung. Yes, watches. Plural. Catch everything you missed from MWC 2014 Day 1.

LG Pro 2 Phablet is Bigger, Thinner and Faster Than Ever

The LG Pro 2 is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Optimus G Pro. Front and center is a new 5.9-inch display that is a .4 inch jump in screen real estate and serves as more than enough breathing room for an excellent 1920 x 108o-pixel resolution. The display makes the device larger but LG has slimmed down its profile from .37 to .33 inches. And powering the Pro 2 is a Snapdragon 800 CPU, the same powerful chip that keeps the Galaxy Note 3 snappy and fast.

New Yoga Tablet 10 Gets 1920p Screen, Keyboard Dock

When we reviewed Lenovo’s Yoga Tablet 10 tablet last fall, we liked the 10-inch Android tablet’s useful kickstand-centric design and long battery life. However, its low-res 1280 x 800 display was unimpressive, to say the least. Enter the $350 Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10 HD+, which adds in a sharp, 1920 x 1200 display, a higher-res 8-MP camera, and a $60 keyboard dock with laptop-like ergonomic design.

TalkBand B1 Fitness Tracker Has Headset for Phone Calls

Some fitness bands display phone calls and notifications on your wrist, but Huawei's new wearable device wants to make your hands-free phone calls more convenient. The TalkBand B1 is a fitness wristband that doubles as a Bluetooth headset. The screen detaches from the wrist band and slips right into your ear so you can take calls, literally, on the run.

Samsung Gear 2 and Gear Neo: Smartwatches Evolved

Five months after launching its first smartwatch, the Galaxy Gear, Samsung has unveiled two new wearables, the Gear 2 and Gear Neo. Both smartwatches offer significant improvements over their predecessor including an all-new Tizen-based interface, a more powerful processor and a heart rate sensor.

LG G2 mini: Bite-sized Phone with a Biggie-sized Screen

Bigger isn’t always better. The latest company to co-sign that adage is LG, which just launched its new 4.7-inch G2 mini. As its name implies, the phone is a pint-sized version of LG’s 5.2-inch G2 flagship, and like its size, the G2 mini sees its specs, and presumably price, shrink, as well.

Acer Liquid E3 and Z4: Best Smartphones for Selfies?

With its $236 Liquid E3 and $136 Liquid Z4, Acer is emphasizing easier camera access. By long pressing the rear button, the phone's users can launch the the phones' camera app--and capture any necessary selfies--almost instantly.

MediaPad M1 Tablet: Humongous Battery, Bummer Display

The MediaPad M1 looks very much like an oversized version of the HTC One with its aluminum build and front facing dual speakers. However, the specs don’t come close to the top-of-the-line internals you’ll find in HTC’s handset.

Is the MediaPad X1 a Giant Phone or Tiny Tablet?

Whether you want one of the world’s largest smartphones or one of its smallest tablets, Huawei has you covered. The company's new 7-inch slate is thinner and lighter than the iPad mini and the Google Nexus 7, but it also provides 4G LTE and dual microphones for making phone calls. That's right, this 7-inch slate is designed to work as the world's largest smartphone.

