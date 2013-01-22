MSI Unveils the Enjoy 71, a 7-Inch Tablet with a Premium Finish and a Budget Price

If you're pining for a 7-inch slate like the Nexus 7 or Kindle Fire HD, but $200 is still out of your price range, MSI has you covered -- at least in Asia. In Taiwan, the company unveiled the Enjoy 71, a low-cost tablet with plenty of premium features.

At 7.5 x 4.7 x 0.35 inches and 10.5 ounces, the Enjoy 71 weighs less than both the Nexus 7 (12.2 ounces) and the Kindle Fire HD (13.9 ounces), and also sports a metallic finish, unlike the plastic enclosures found on Google's and Amazon's devices. The Ice Cream Sandwich-powered tablet enjoys a respectable selection of components as well, including a 1.5-GHz dual core Cortex A9 processor, Mali 400 GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of memory. Storage can be upgraded to 32GB with microSD card expansion.

The Enjoy 71's low cost is reflected in its display and cameras, however; the tablet's 7-inch IPS display features a resolution of just 1024 x 600 pixels, and the rear- and front-facing cameras cap out at 2 megapixels and 0.3 megapixels, respectively. A micro USB port, mini HDMI port and 3,200-mAh battery round out the package.

The MSI Enjoy 71 will be offered in Taiwan this December for the equivalent of $179. There has been no word yet if the tablet will be available in the U.S.