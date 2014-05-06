MSI Launches Super Slim GS60 Ghost Pro Gaming Laptop

What do you get when you combine a sleek and sexy design with Nvidia's newest notebook GPUs? If you're lucky, you'll get one of MSI's new gaming notebooks: the 15-inch GS60 Ghost Pro 3K and the 17-inch GS70 Stealth. Starting at $1,999 each, MSI has announced that the stunning and highly-portable Ghost and Stealth gaming rigs are available for purchase.

Weighing 4.2 pounds, the 15.4 x 10.5 x 0.78-inches, the GS60 Ghost is the world's lightest 15-inch gaming notebook. The laptop is outfitted with a 15-inch 2880 x 1620 display, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M with 6GB of VRAM. The $1,999 base model has a 128GB mSATA SSD with a 1TB 7,200-rpm hard drive. Gamers that need more storage will want to get the Super RAID configuration that offers a pair of 128GB SSDs in RAID 0 configuration with a 1TB 7,200-rpm hard drive.

The $1,999, 16.7 x 11.29 x 0.85-inch, 5.73 pound GS70 Stealth shares similar specs with its little brother including 16 GB of RAM, the Super RAID configuration and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M with 6GB of VRAM. There's also a $2,099 model with Super RAID 2 that features two 128GB SSD 3 in RAID 0 paired with a 1TB 7,200-rpm hard drive. However both versions of the Stealth can only be configured with a 1080p display.

In addition to the souped-up specs, both series of laptops feature a customizable SteelSeries backlit keyboard, Dynaudio speakers with a subwoofer and a 6-cell battery. During our review of the original GS60 Ghost, the laptop lasted 4 hours and 53 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery test, which is good for a gaming notebook. Overall, MSI is sure to make a splash with gamers looking for a portable, powerful rig that can deliver some serious pwnage.