MSI Announces 15.6-inch AMD-Powered GX60 Gaming Laptop

Looking for a gaming laptop, but don't want to kill your bank account? MSI may have what you seek. The company today announced its new 15.6-inch GX60 gaming rig and it packs a punch with everything a gamer could need for $1,300.

Inside this Windows 8 machine is 2.3-GHz quad-core AMD Trinity A10 processor, 8GB of 1600MHz RAM, and an AMD Radeon HD 7970M graphics chip with 2GB of RAM. Storage comes by way of a 750GB 7,200-rpm hard drive.

On the display front, the GX60 packs a razor sharp 1920 x 1080 15.6-inch screen. Connector ports include three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI slot, a 5-in-1 card reader and the requisite microphone and headphone jacks. And since this isn't an Ultrabook, the GX60 also includes a Blu-ray drive.

Measuring 14.9 x 10.2 x 1.7 inches and weighing 7.7 pounds, the GX60 is far from portable and we don't exactly expect its 9-cell battery to be a marathon runner, but then gaming rigs never are.