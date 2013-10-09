Mozilla Updates Firefox OS, Second Wave of Devices Imminent

Mozilla is getting closer to perfecting its Firefox OS mobile operating system. The company just launched an update that brings some tweaks including the addition of push notifications among other improvements, according to its blog.

At the same time Mozilla says that the ZTE Open and Alcatel OneTouch Fire, the only two handsets with Firefox OS, will hit more markets soon. As of now the devices are only available in Spain, Colombia, Venezuela and Poland. By the holiday season Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Germany, Hungary, Serbia and Montenegro are expected to get the devices as well.

Other new features to come with Mozilla’s latest Firefox OS update include the ability to import contacts from Gmail and download files from the Web. The keyboard in its messaging app now has auto correct, and the software’s adaptive search function has been built into its home screen.

There’s no telling when Firefox OS will debut in the United States, but right now it seems like an operating system aimed at emerging markets. The budget-minded ZTE Open sells for around $90 and comes with a 3.5-inch HVGA screen, 256MB of RAM and an 800MHz Qualcomm 7225A CPU. The Alcatel OneTouch Fire, which costs the same, features a 3.5-inch, 320 x 480-pixel resolution display, the same amount of RAM as the ZTE Open, and a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM7227A processor. While it’s nice to see that Firefox OS has come a decent way since we saw it at this year's Mobile World Congress, these new additions have been staple smartphone features for quite some time.