Motorola Photon 4G Retails for $99 at RadioShack

RadioShack is slashing smartphone prices yet again. The retailer now offers the Motorola Photon 4G, originally $199, for just $99 with a two-year contract.

For a 4.3-inch Android smartphone with a bright-and-beautiful display, a very sharp 8MP camera, and global connectivity, the Motorola Photon 4G is certainly worth its $199 asking price. Of course, "cheaper" is the secret sauce that makes all great things taste better.

Not only did this superphone earn plenty of props in our review, the Photon 4G is a great entrant in the current roster of Android superphones. We've touched on the higher-resolution qHD display (960 x 540 pixels), the dual-core 1-GHz Tegra 2 processor, and the backside cam that captured deep detail in photos and 720p video. What we haven't discussed is the Mobile WiMAX 4G connection that loaded full versions of the NYTimes and CNN.com in 10 seconds (six seconds faster than the Sprint EVO 3D and its 4G radio) or the optional HD dock that streams content to television sets via the phone's mini-HDMI port.

If RadioShack's low price nudges you to make a buy, here's something to consider. The Photon 4G's Android interface uses many of the same drab MotoBlur-inspired design elements found on other Motorola handsets such as the Droid 3. Also, though the phone can surf the internet and make calls while you're abroad, the roaming data fees will stack up pretty fast.

Still, the professional design, pocket-sized computing power, and practical 4G speed make the Photon 4G a compelling buy. Look to our Motorola Photon 4G review for more buying advice, check out the video review below, and when you're ready, jump to RadioShack.com and put a ring on it.