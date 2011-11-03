Motorola Makes Xoom 2 and Xoom 2 Media Edition Tablets Official

If you liked Motorola's original 10.1-inch Android slate, get ready for a little more Xoom Xoom in your boom boom.

The 10.1-inch Xoom 2 and the 8.2-inch Xoom 2 Media Edition, two new Android 3.2 slates from Motorola, just became official. According to a video promotion uncovered by TechCrunch, both devices sport 1.2-GHz dual-core processors, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, a 5-megapixel back camera, and a 1.3-MP front-facing camera. The wider slate is said to include a larger-capacity power source for stronger battery life—potentially 10 hours' worth—and it also gets a splash-proof design to protect against spills. For those who worry about screen nicks or cracks, the Xoom 2 also packs a Corning Gorilla Glass display.

Check out more details and the promotional video below.

The Xoom 2 Media Edition is rumored to be a video-and music-focused device that includes an IR blaster that, when paired with a remote control app, helps manage your home theater equipment. Making that smaller slate even more media savvy is a built-in subwoofer for better external bass and digital 3D surround sound technology.

Following in the footsteps of HTC and Lenovo, Motorola will sell an active pen accessory for the Xoom 2 slates ad call it the Motorola Stylus. Like recent Droid phones, these tablets will also be able to stream content directly off of a PC.

If you're itching to scribble away on the Xoom 2 or blast tunes from your Xoom 2 Media Edition, you may have to wait a bit. The recent reveal only applies to buyers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but worry not, now that the tablets are real, we're sure to see them here in the U.S.

Via TechCrunch