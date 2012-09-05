Motorola Announces Droid RAZR HD, RAZR Maxx HD and Droid RAZR M

Motorola's new CEO, Dennis Woodside, says that "the new Motorola starts today." And it starts with with a trio one Droid RAZRs headed to VerizonWireless. The RAZR HD gives you a big and sharp 4.7 inch screen in a small body; the RAZR Maxx HD has the biggest battery of the bunch; and the $99 RAZR M is a compact Android phone with lots of juice. The RAZR HD and Maxx HD will be available before the holidays, while the smaller RAZR M will go on pre-sale today.

The Droid RAZR HD boasts a 4.7-inch HD display with 78 percent more pixels and 85 percent more color saturation than an iPhone 4S. The RAZR HD also has a high-capacity 2,500 mAh battery for up to 16 hours of talk time.

The Droid RAZR Maxx HD has an even beefier battery, letting you stream music over LTE for 27 hours, 10 hours of video, and up to 21 hours of talk time.

Last but not least is the Droid RAZR M with a 4.3-inch display. It's a super-compact handset that uses the same dual-core processor inside the RAZR HD. It has a Kevlar body and Gorilla Glass display. A 2,000 mAh battery provides plenty of battery life.

Motorola will also pre-install the Chrome browser, which the company says provides a major speed boost. 40 percent faster than Safari browser on iPhone 4S. You can also sync pages with your desktop if you have Chrome installed.

Motorola is also announced Developer Editions of its devices, which will make hackers happy.