Motorola and Verizon Debut Droid Razr Maxx, Longest Lasting Smartphone

LAS VEGAS - Were you a fan of the Motorola Droid RAZR's super-slim design but wished its battery lasted longer? Then you're in luck. Motorola and Verizon today announced the new Droid RAZR Maxx with the promise of 21 hours of talk time, a record for a smartphone. The $299 RAZR Maxx packs the same dual-core 1.2-GHz TI OMAP 4430 processor and 1GB of RAM as the original Droid RAZR and offers 32GB of storage.

So how did Motorola so drastically improve the RAZR Maxx's battery life over the original Droid RAZR? By adding a bit of bulk to it. Motorola says the new device is 0.35 inches thick, a bit more than the 0.27 inches of the original Droid RAZR. There's no mention of the new unit's weight, but it's safe to assume it will be a slight bit heavier than the original Droid RAZR as well.

In addition to the RAZR Maxx, Motorola and Verizon also announced they are releasing a new purple version of the original Droid RAZR, bringing the total amount of colors available to three including the white and block styles already on the market. Like the RAZR Maxx, this new $199 RAZR will feature the a dual-core 1.2-GHz TI OMAP 4430 processor and 1GB of RAM. Internal storage is rated at 16GB.

Both the Droid RAZR Maxx and purple Droid RAZR will run on Verizon's 4G LTE network and are expected to launch in the coming weeks, although a definitive date has yet to be nailed down. At launch the phones will being running Android's Gingerbread OS, but will later be upgraded to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.