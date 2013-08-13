Motorola Moto X Phone Coming to Google Play Store Without Changes

Google is getting set to sell an unmodified version of Motorola's Moto X phone through the Google Play store. But unlike previous handsets that have made appearances in Google's store, the Moto X won't be coming in a special Google Play Edition. Instead, according to Leo Laporte speaking on This Week in Google, the search giant will sell the same Moto X device available to carriers.

Google's Play Edition handsets, which include the Galaxy S4 and HTC One, strip out the phone's preinstalled Android overlay in favor of a pure Android experience. The Moto X on the other hand, will come with its stock interface. That makes sense considering the handset is the first to be made by Motorola since it was acquired by Google, which essentially makes the handset a Google phone a la the Nexus 4.

MORE: 10 Best Android Smartphones

The Moto X is also light on non-Android features, so making the switch to a pure Android experience would do little to change the phone. Of course, there was no mention about if consumers who purchase the Moto X through the Google Play store will get access to Motorola's Moto Maker customization service right out of the gate, or if, like the carriers, it will have to wait for AT&T's exclusivity period to lapse.

via Leo Laporte