Mission Workshop Sanction Rucksack Protects Gear From Elements

San Francisco-based Mission Workshop just released its latest backpack for dedicated cyclists and urban travelers. The new weather-proof Sanction rucksack is more compact than some of their previous bags, but spacious enough to hold more than a few essentials. The ruggedized backpack features waterproof urethane-coated and backed nylon to make sure all your electronics are safe from exposure.

The Sanction has an externally accessible outer pocket and several zippered inner ones, as well as one big storage compartment large enough to fit a 15-inch mainstream laptop such as the Apple MacBook Pro. The bag comes with a lifetime warranty to fix defects, but not reasonable wear or abuse. Designed for durability, the Sanction also has an internal frame that keeps the contents of the bag from digging into the wearer's back.

The Sanction costs $179, and an optional waistbelt that secures to the bag harness is also available at $30 for excessive loads. The rucksack weighs 2.6 lbs, holds 16 liters of volume, and comes in four subdued colors, including charcoal, gray, black, and olive.